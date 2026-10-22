Poll: Trump's economic approval rating at record low

22 October 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump's economic approval rating has declined to a record low, while its overall approval rating remained stable at 40%, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey showed on Thursday.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 registered voters, showed that 65% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, marking an all-time low in his economic approval rating. In addition, the survey found that eight out of ten Americans rate the US economy as fair or poor. Negative views on the economy remain more pronounced among Democrats and independents, but the poll indicates that Republicans' views are also worsening. Overall, 63% of the population is pessimistic about the current economic situation and the outlook, the survey showed.

In addition, 36% of respondents cited government corruption as one of their main concerns, while 34% of respondents considered the cost of food to be the most important problem facing the country today. The survey also indicated that only 15% of respondents view Iran as the most serious issue currently.