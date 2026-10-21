Two Azerbaijani basketball clubs set for third-tound FIBA Europe Cup Games
Two Azerbaijani basketball clubs will play their third-round games in the FIBA Europe Cup on October 21.
LANDAU Lions will face Denmark's Bakken Bears in Group G. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Baku time.
The team coached by Erhan Toker has previously lost to Switzerland's Geneva Lions 83-105 at home and Slovakia's Prievidza 84-108.
Azerbaijan's other representative, Neftchi, will take on Switzerland's Fribourg Olympic away in Group H. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. Baku time.
Neftchi lost 58-78 to Greece's Mykonos in its opening game and suffered a 94-110 defeat to Latvia's VEF at home in the second round.
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