Medvedev mocks Merz's concerns about Russia
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote a post on X on Wednesday, mocking Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his comments about being concerned about Russia's "influence" on Western societies more than the state of German economy.
"'My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society,' said Merz, the grandson of a Nazi. Great chancellor! How lucky you Germans are," Medvedev said in his post on X.
The German chancellor also claimed that the aim of Russian President Vladimir Putin extends beyond defeating Ukraine and includes undermining democracy across Europe.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!