Leyla Aliyeva visits National Museum of Turkmen Carpet in Ashgabat [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation; and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the National Museum of Turkmen Carpet in Ashgabat on October 20.

During the visit, the guests were informed that Turkmenistan, as the homeland of handmade carpets, continues to successfully preserve and develop its carpet-weaving traditions, which are rooted in ancient history. It was noted that the Carpet Museum, established for this purpose and dedicated to preserving valuable exhibits, houses rare and enormous carpet specimens.

It was emphasized that the museum preserves the world’s largest carpet, woven between 2001 and 2003 and included in the Guinness World Records; the first giant carpet, completed by women despite the hardships of the Second World War; as well as carpets specially woven in 2009 for the museum’s new building. The museum’s collections include nearly 2,000 rare and antique handmade carpets and carpet products, including unique examples dating from the 17th to the 19th centuries.

A fashion show featuring traditional Turkmen clothing was subsequently presented. The show featured a wide range of Turkmen silk garments adorned with handmade embroidery, traditional national attire, and outfits incorporating modern elements.