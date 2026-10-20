Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to join Baku Int'l Book Fair [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 12th Baku International Book Fair will host a series of presentations showcasing new publications by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The events will take place from October 21 to 26, 2026, at the Baku Expo Center. The programme will introduce readers to works exploring the literary heritage, history and prominent figures of the Turkic world.

The programme opens on October 21 with the presentation of Sautbek Abdrahmanov's book Korifey, scheduled for 14:00-14:45 in the Conference Hall. Later that day, Khaqani Shirvani – Collection of Plays will be presented from 17:00 to 17:45 in the Muhammad Fuzuli Presentation Zone.

Presentations will continue on October 24 with The Creative Heritage of Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi in Azerbaijani Literary Criticism, from 14:00 to 14:45 in the Nizami Ganjavi Presentation Zone.

From 17:00 to 17:45, the Muhammad Fuzuli Presentation Zone will host Yunus Emre's Life and Selected Poems by Mustafa Tatcı. The day's programme will conclude with Olzhas Suleimenov Through the Eyes of Azerbaijan, scheduled for 18:00-18:45 in the SOCAR Presentation Zone.

The final presentations will take place on October 26. Nizami Jafarov's book The First Turkological Congress will be presented from 14:00 to 14:45 in the SOCAR Presentation Zone.

The programme will conclude with Nizami Taghisoy's History of Kazakh Literature, scheduled for 16:00-16:45 in the Conference Hall.

The presentations will offer visitors an opportunity to discover new publications and explore the shared literary and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples.

Book lovers, researchers and culture enthusiasts are invited to attend the events at the Baku Expo Center.