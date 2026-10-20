Participants of FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival arrive in Baku [PHOTOS]
Participants in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival have begun arriving in the capital.
The first delegation to arrive in Baku for the tournament is now in Azerbaijan.
The Nicaraguan national team, set to participate in the festival, was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This marks the official commencement of the tournament’s organizational and welcoming phase.
The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, running from October 22 to 30, will feature participants from 189 countries and include nearly 1,000 matches.
All preparations have been completed to ensure the tournament—which will bring together young footballers from across the globe—is organized to the highest standards.
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