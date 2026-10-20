Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan seek to deepen strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

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Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has received Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani parliament, Japarov emphasized the special nature of the allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

He highlighted the importance of the agreements reached between the two countries, including the Treaty on Allied Relations signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year, for the further development of bilateral ties.

For her part, Gafarova conveyed President Aliyev’s greetings and best wishes to Japarov.

The speaker noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, including interparliamentary cooperation, and stressed the importance of further strengthening ties between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic relations, investment, energy and transport.