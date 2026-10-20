Azerbaijan cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 1.4%
Azerbaijan reduced its greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 compared with the previous year. According to the European Commission’s Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR), the country’s total emissions fell from 58.52 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent in 2024 to...
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