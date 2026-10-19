Iran: US lacks capacity to restart conflict

19 October 2026 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Mohibbi said on Monday that the United States has no capacity to restart the conflict, claiming that its bases in the Middle East have been deactivated and its troops have withdrawn "hundreds of kilometers" from Iran.

However, he said that Washington could launch limited strikes to obtain "limited victories" ahead of midterm elections. The spokesman warned that "even a limited US military action" would trigger a tough response from Iran and an unprecedented global energy crisis.

Furthermore, Mohibbi stated that the American people live in darkness, unaware that the costs of US wars fall on ordinary Americans, while the benefits go to a small ruling elite.