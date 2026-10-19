Trump says migrants have ‘taken over France’ and calls for borders to be closed

19 October 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump has claimed that migrants have “taken over France” and called for the country’s borders to be closed immediately.

“Migrants have taken over France. Close the borders immediately!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

France has been swept by protests in recent weeks. Last weekend, mass demonstrations took place in Paris and other French cities over rising fuel prices and declining purchasing power.

According to estimates by the organisers, around 800,000 people took part in the demonstrations. France’s Interior Ministry put the turnout at 550,000, a figure twice as high as law enforcement analysts had forecast.