Young man calls for a Cyprus without walls at Peace Festival in Pile

18 October 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

A young man has called for peace and unity between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots at the sixth Peace Festival in Pile, telling Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman that he wants to live in a Cyprus without walls.

“I want to live in peace and unity without walls between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots,” the young man said during the festival.

A video shared on social media shows Erhürman embracing the young man following his appeal for peaceful coexistence on the divided island.

The embrace became one of the notable moments of the festival, highlighting the message of reconciliation and unity expressed by the young participant.

Pile, also known as Pyla, is a village in Cyprus where Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities live alongside one another. The event provided a platform for a renewed appeal for peaceful coexistence between the two communities.