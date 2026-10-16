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Friday, October 16, 2026

Petroleum coke production in Azerbaijan increases 10.4%

16 October 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
Petroleum coke production in Azerbaijan increases 10.4%
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan produced 625,000 tonnes of petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other petroleum product residues in January-September this year. According to the State Statistics Committee, this figure was up by...

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