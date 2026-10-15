President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on 7th CICA Summit [VIDEO]

15 October 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

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A video highlighting the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

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