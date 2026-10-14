Azerbaijan accuses Iranian TV channel of falsely presenting Türkiye footage as hijab rally in Baku

14 October 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has accused Iran's Sahar Azeri television channel of spreading disinformation by presenting footage from an event in Türkiye as a rally held in Azerbaijan in support of women wearing the hijab.

According to a statement issued by the Council, the channel used footage recorded in Türkiye's Diyarbakır province and falsely attributed the event to Azerbaijan.

The Council described the misrepresentation of the event's location and nature as a gross falsification of facts and a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion.

"The channel's activities are characterized by the dissemination of biased, factually incorrect information directed against Azerbaijan and the misleading of public opinion through provocative content. The channel's systematic distortion of events concerning our country, its regular airing of disinformation, and its approach aimed at shaping a negative image of Azerbaijan demonstrate that such activity is a core component of its information policy. It is precisely because of this consistent and biased conduct that the channel has been blacklisted," the statement said.

The Council stated that the Iranian broadcaster had repeatedly distorted events concerning Azerbaijan and disseminated misleading information aimed at creating a negative perception of the country.

It also confirmed that the television channel had been placed on a blacklist because of what it described as systematic and biased reporting.

The Media and Broadcasting Council called on media organisations to ensure accuracy and objectivity when reporting information and to avoid presenting material in ways that distort events or manipulate public opinion.

The Council also urged the public to critically assess information circulating in the media and on social platforms, verify claims through reliable sources and refrain from contributing to the spread of disinformation.