Netanyahu seeks prosecution of Israeli soldiers featured in award-winning documentary 'NAZA'

13 October 2026 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the country’s attorney general and the head of the Shin Bet domestic security service to identify military personnel who appeared in the documentary NAZA and pursue legal action against them, accusing them of damaging Israel’s diplomatic and security interests.

According to the prime minister’s letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet chief David Zini, Netanyahu urged the officials to move swiftly to establish the identities of everyone involved in or featured in what he described as a defamatory film.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor and produced by the Guardian, the documentary examines the events in Gaza.

NAZA received the Special Jury Prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it reportedly drew a 25-minute standing ovation.

The documentary recently premiered in the United States at the New York Film Festival. Amid controversy surrounding its subject matter, major distributors declined to acquire the film, prompting its creators to pursue independent distribution.

Its initial screenings took place at Manhattan’s IFC Center, where performances reportedly sold out regularly. Following its opening weekend, the theatrical release was expanded. The film is now being screened in 85 cinemas across approximately 30 US cities.