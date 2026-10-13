Azerbaijani MPs criticise Turkish authorities over anti-Azerbaijan statements

13 October 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Türkiye has issued a statement expressing concern over what it described as an anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Turkish media and social networks.

The statement particularly criticised remarks made by certain members of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Oktay Saral, chief adviser to the Turkish president, describing their accusations against Azerbaijan as unfounded.

The Azerbaijani parliamentarians emphasised that the principle of “One nation, two states,” which underpins relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, does not grant either country the right to interfere in the other's internal affairs or impose its political and religious views.

The working group also condemned insults directed at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people and the country's historical figures, describing such remarks as unacceptable.

“Unfortunately, the AKP authorities are taking no steps to prevent all this,” the statement said.

The parliamentarians also expressed concern over what they described as the Turkish authorities' tolerant attitude towards provocative actions taking place outside Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Türkiye.

The statement called on representatives of Türkiye's ruling party to demonstrate political responsibility, respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and constitutional order, and refrain from statements or actions that could damage relations between the two countries.