28 November 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

An Uzbek delegation visited several facilities of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) on November 27 to explore opportunities for cooperation in gas distribution networks, oil refining, petrochemicals, industrial digitalization and renewable energy.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy, the delegation was led by Behzod Narmatov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Fuel and Energy Complex Issues, and Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjayev.

Accompanied by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, the delegation visited the Dispatching Center of SOCAR's Azerigaz Production Union, where they were introduced to the implementation of the Smart Gas Network project, gas distribution network management and digital technologies used in the sector.

Particular attention was paid to the digitalization of gas supply processes, improvements to natural gas metering systems, reducing distribution losses and increasing the operational efficiency of gas infrastructure.

During a visit to SOCAR Downstream Management, the two sides exchanged views on the development of the oil refining and petrochemical industries, as well as opportunities to improve production efficiency.

The Uzbek delegation also visited the SABAH.city innovation center to learn about SOCAR's approach to introducing innovative solutions and digital technologies across its industrial facilities.

In addition, SOCAR representatives presented the main areas of activity of SOCAR Green, its ongoing projects and plans for developing the renewable energy sector.

The visit provided the Uzbek delegation with an opportunity to examine Azerbaijan's experience in applying digital technologies to energy infrastructure, modernizing industrial processes and expanding renewable energy capacity.