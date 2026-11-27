27 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish defence company Aselsan has successfully tested its 113-kilogram-class Tolun L Kilit 310 laser-guided munition from a Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), marking the weapon's first integration with an unmanned platform.

During the live-fire trial, the munition was launched from the Akinci and struck its designated target, demonstrating its compatibility with Türkiye's advanced unmanned aerial warfare capabilities, according to the defence manufacturer.

The Tolun L is designed for precision air-to-ground operations against both stationary and moving targets. Equipped with an integrated inertial navigation system (INS), Global Positioning System (GPS) and laser seeker, the munition combines multiple guidance technologies to improve targeting accuracy and operational reliability.

Its guidance system initially relies on inertial navigation before acquiring its first GPS signal. The Kilit 310 laser seeker subsequently activates, detecting laser energy reflected from the designated target to guide the munition during its terminal approach.

With a range exceeding 50 kilometres, the Tolun L is designed to allow aircraft and unmanned platforms to engage ground targets from considerable distances while limiting their exposure to enemy air defence systems. Its fragmentation warhead and deployable swing wings further support precision-strike operations.

The munition can operate during both day and night and in all weather conditions. It also supports waypoint navigation and selectable angles of attack, allowing operators to adapt strike profiles to different operational requirements.

Another important feature is its ability to engage multiple targets during a single sortie, potentially reducing the number of missions required and lowering operational costs. Targeting parameters can be programmed from the aircraft's cockpit to optimise the weapon's destructive effect.

Aselsan has also incorporated jamming-resistant software and an anti-jam antenna to protect the munition against Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference and GPS spoofing, two increasingly important challenges in modern electronic warfare.

The successful integration of the Tolun L with the Bayraktar Akinci expands the range of precision-guided weapons available to Türkiye's unmanned combat aviation platforms and demonstrates another step in the development of its domestically produced defence technologies.