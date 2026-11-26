26 November 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 26–27, 2026, a broad bilateral roundtable discussion involving representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society will take place in Armenia.

The discussions will address the peace agenda endorsed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit. Initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process; measures to build and develop mutual trust between the two societies; opportunities for establishing sustainable economic cooperation, trade, and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus; humanitarian issues; engagement with young people and education; as well as prospects for establishing direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.