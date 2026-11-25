25 November 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A grand concert featuring performers from the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble was held at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall in Baku.

The concert was conducted by Mustafa Ashurov, director and chief conductor of the State Song and Dance Ensemble and a recipient of the Presidential Award.

The production featured choreography by Ceyhun Gubadov, while Naala Barateliya served as choirmaster.

The programme brought together performances by the orchestra and choir, alongside appearances by prominent soloists. Almaz Orucova, Nurlan Azizbayli, Taleh Yahyayev, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Revan Gachayev and Nisbat Sadraeva performed for the audience.

Instrumental solo performances were also among the highlights of the evening. Anar Yusub performed on the kamancha, Meqsad Azizov on the balaban, Fariz Bakhshaliyev on the accordion and Orkhan Sultanov on the zurna.

The diverse programme featured popular compositions by Azerbaijani and international composers, while the ensemble's dance troupe presented a selection of choreographic performances showcasing different dance traditions.

This year marks the 90th anniversaries of both the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, adding special significance to the celebrations.