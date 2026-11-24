24 November 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An international gastronomy festival bringing together nearly 500 participants was held at the City Hall in Mariehamn, the capital of Finland’s Åland Islands.

The festival featured traditional dishes from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Sweden, Venezuela, Senegal, Germany, Austria, China and several other countries, offering visitors an opportunity to explore diverse culinary traditions from around the world.

Azerbaijan was represented by Ruhiyya Isayeva, founder and director of RuLex Consulting, a law and consulting firm based in the Åland Islands. A lawyer and entrepreneur, Isayeva is also actively involved in the region’s social and cultural life.

“I am the first and currently the only Azerbaijani woman living in the Åland Islands. It is particularly gratifying to see the great interest and admiration that our national cuisine has generated among festival visitors,” Isayeva said.

As part of the event, guests had the opportunity to discover Azerbaijan’s rich culinary heritage. The Azerbaijani presentation featured traditional dishes such as plov and dolma, alongside popular national sweets and pastries, including shekerbura, gogal and pakhlava.

The festival provided visitors with an opportunity to experience the cultures and gastronomic traditions of different nations, sample authentic national dishes and engage with representatives of various communities.

Azerbaijan’s participation helped promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions in the Åland Islands, contributing to intercultural dialogue, stronger international connections and greater mutual understanding among different communities.