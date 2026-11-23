23 November 2026 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United Nations has condemned attacks on vessels at Libya’s Benghazi port and in waters off the city, calling for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the incidents.

According to the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the organization stressed the importance of respecting Libya’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The mission expressed serious concern over the attacks and called for a thorough investigation to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

Earlier reports indicated that two additional vessels had been targeted by unmanned maritime vehicles off the coast of Benghazi.

According to authorities in eastern Libya, one of the attacks targeted a Russian vessel at the Benghazi naval base, while another took place in waters near the city.

Several crew members of a commercial vessel were reportedly injured in the incidents. Some local sources also reported an ammunition explosion at the naval base.

The UN mission's statement comes amid growing concern over maritime security in the area and the safety of commercial shipping and other vessels operating off Libya's coast.