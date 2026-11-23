23 November 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The World Para Taekwondo Championships, held in Muju, South Korea, have concluded, with Azerbaijan securing fifth place in the overall medal standings after winning one gold and one bronze medal.

According to the National Paralympic Committee, the Azerbaijani national team delivered an impressive performance at the international competition, particularly in the men's K44 category, where the country finished second in the team rankings.

Azerbaijan's position in the overall standings was determined by the combined medal results in the K44 category, which is included in the Paralympic Games programme, and K41, a non-Paralympic category.

Sabir Zeynalov claimed the biggest victory for Azerbaijan, becoming world champion in the men's 58kg division. His compatriot Imamaddin Khalilov also secured a place on the podium, winning the bronze medal in the 70kg category.

The championships also provided valuable international experience for Azerbaijan's young athletes. Amin Aliyev (63kg) and Samaya Hasanova (47kg) made their World Championships debuts, gaining important competitive experience on the global stage.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the trophy recognising Azerbaijan's fifth-place finish in the overall team standings was presented to national team head coach Farid Taghizade.