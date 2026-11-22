22 November 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot called overnight arson attacks in the West Bank "Jewish terrorism" on Sunday and urged stronger action against extremist groups, including "administrative detention and severe sanctions," according to Ynet.

"Sabotage activity by extremist groups endangers human life and severely harms Israel's national security and foreign relations," Eisenkot said.

"The moves led by [Minister of National Security of Israel Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the territory to the brink of anarchy that is not being dealt with," he stressed.

His remarks came as Israel faced uncertainty over forming a new government. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that soldiers and Border Police officers were dispatched to four locations following reports of vehicles being burned and graffiti sprayed.

Palestinian media reported that settlers set fire to homes and vehicles.