22 November 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has suggested that Armenia could import electricity from Azerbaijan and Türkiye while exporting artificial intelligence technologies to both countries, presenting the proposal as an example of how economic cooperation could contribute to lasting regional peace.

Pashinyan said critics of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye should consider the long-term strategic benefits of establishing mutually beneficial economic ties.

"Anyone who criticizes the normalization of relations with our neighbors Azerbaijan and Türkiye should think strategically about what this issue means for our future. Some believe that establishing mutual relations will make us dependent. In fact, the exact opposite will happen. We can buy electricity from them and sell them artificial intelligence. Thus, we will become important partners for each other. This will increase the likelihood of achieving lasting and long-term peace," Pashinyan stressed.

The Armenian prime minister argued that economic interdependence could strengthen regional stability by creating shared interests among neighboring countries.

He also emphasized that diversifying Armenia's energy supplies and expanding its international economic partnerships remained central objectives of his government's policy.

"We need to get more energy from all possible sources, expand our capabilities, and build relationships with as many countries as possible. This will give us additional opportunities, increase our importance to other states, and allow us to influence our own future," he said.

Pashinyan links economic diversification to national independence

The prime minister also outlined his understanding of national independence, arguing that countries cannot operate entirely independently of international economic and political relationships.

Instead, he suggested that maintaining a broad network of partners would reduce Armenia's vulnerability to pressure from individual states.

"Independence is the process of transforming dependence on a few parties into dependence on many parties. When you depend on a few countries, they can dictate their terms to you. But when you have many partners and alternatives, no one can dictate what they want to you. We are currently transforming Armenia's dependence on a few parties into interactions with many parties. I am sure that true independence can only be achieved in this way," Pashinyan added.