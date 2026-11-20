Pashinyan announces publication of Armenia's new Constitution draft
The text of Armenia's new Constitution will be published on Monday [November 23], Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.
"On Monday, the Ministry of Justice will publish the text of the new Constitution. I will also address the people," Pashinyan said in parliament.
He once again called on the opposition to provide the six votes required to move forward with a constitutional referendum.
According to Pashinyan, if the public votes against the new Constitution, he will resign.
He also stated that if voters approve the Constitution, he is prepared not to seek another term as prime minister in the next parliamentary elections.
Ealier, Pashinyan proposed to hold a referendum on the new Constitution of Armenia.
It should be noted that Armenia's Declaration of Independence contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
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