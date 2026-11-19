19 November 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS

The state budget plays a practical role in successfully implementing the socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and ensuring financial backing for set strategic targets. In this regard, the draft 2027 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan—the country's main financial document for the upcoming year—has been prepared with high professionalism by the Ministry of Finance in accordance with legislative requirements and public financial management principles. At the initial stage, the draft was thoroughly discussed by the Economic Council under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, refined by taking into account all macroeconomic risks and priority directions, and duly submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, in accordance with the requirements of the country's Constitution and budget calendar procedures, the said budget package has already been undergoing broad and comprehensive discussions in the Milli Majlis for three days. The active participation of government representatives, heads of relevant ministries, and members of parliament during the parliamentary debates, along with the constructive proposals voiced and exchanges of views held, once again demonstrates the social and political significance of the draft law.

Regarding the draft Law "On the 2027 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan," authored by the Ministry of Finance as a legislative initiative, the realistic macroeconomic indicators, economic growth forecasts, measures for the further improvement of public social welfare, and precise financial justifications presented by the leadership of the Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank, the Chamber of Accounts, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and relevant parliamentary committees provide grounds to state that state budget funds will be used efficiently, transparently, and in a targeted manner in the coming year.

The Republic of Azerbaijan’s sensitive approach to global challenges, active engagement in international initiatives, and high-level fulfillment of its commitments constitute one of the main directions of its 2027 budget policy as well. In this context, consistent efforts toward implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the national level further enhance our country's international standing. According to the 2026 Sustainable Development Report, Azerbaijan ranked 52nd out of 169 countries included in the SDG Index with a score of 74.31. Overall, our country is continuously improving its position in the SDG Index rankings, and a clear upward dynamic in its results is evident. Accordingly, these targets are also taken as key criteria in shaping budget expenditures.

It should be noted that the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of its joint activities with the Chamber of Accounts, pays close attention to the implementation of the SDGs. The inclusion of the SDGs for the first time in the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the state budget document in 2023 is considered an important milestone. Starting from 2024, the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) has been prepared in the context of measures implemented to ensure SDG-related reforms.

During the current year, important institutional reforms were carried out for the first time to improve the marking of budget expenditures by SDGs and expand their scope. Currently, more than 14 billion manats of the expenditures planned across education, healthcare, social protection, agriculture, environmental protection, and other essential sectors are directly linked to relevant SDG targets (SDG 1 "No Poverty," SDG 2 "Zero Hunger," SDG 3 "Good Health and Well-being," SDG 4 "Quality Education," SDG 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation," SDG 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth," SDG 10 "Reduced Inequalities," SDG 11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities," SDG 12 "Responsible Consumption and Production," SDG 13 "Climate Action," SDG 14 "Life Below Water," SDG 15 "Life on Land," and SDG 16 "Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions").

Starting in 2027, refining and applying this mechanism to account for both direct and indirect impacts will make it possible to increase the efficiency of budget resources and systematically track the extent to which funds contribute to sustainable development priorities. In particular, the scale of funds allocated to combating climate change within the "Agriculture" and "Environmental Protection" sectors once again confirms our country's commitment to green economy and ecological security policies.

In addition, in the submitted budget package, large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and construction works carried out in our liberated territories—Karabakh and East Zangezur—remain one of the absolute priorities of state financial policy in the coming year. The centralized allocation of necessary financial resources to integrate the region into the economic cycle, build modern infrastructure, and successfully implement the "Great Return" State Program serves to further strengthen our country's economic sovereignty.

Thus, deepening the Sustainable Development Goal targets and aligning them with economic priorities in the 2027 draft state budget significantly accelerates the implementation of "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" and relevant State Programs. These purposeful reforms, transparent governance mechanisms, and strategic projects provide confident grounds to state that in the coming years, Azerbaijan's SDG Index will rise even higher in relevant UN reports, further solidifying our country's position on the global sustainable development map.

Mazahir Afandiyev is a member of the Azerbaijan Parliament