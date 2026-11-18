18 November 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Upcoming draws feature 12 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones, two Toyota Corolla Cross cars and a fully renovated apartment

Azercell’s “30 il səninlə” lottery, launched to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary, continues with upcoming draws for postpaid subscribers. Prizes for postpaid subscribers include 12 iPhone 17 Pro smartphones, two Toyota Corolla Cross cars and a fully renovated apartment near the 28 May metro station.

The draws for postpaid subscribers will take place on 30 November and 30 December 2026, with six iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) smartphones and one Toyota Corolla Cross car awarded in each draw. The apartment will be awarded as the grand prize in the final Mega Draw on 30 December.

Participation is free. Postpaid subscribers can enter through the “Lottery” section of the Azercell app or by texting START to 3035.

Subscribers can collect additional chances to win by using Azercell’s products and services, topping up their balance and purchasing special chance packages in the Azercell app. Depending on their bill amount, subscribers can also increase their accumulated chances fivefold. To be eligible for the draws, subscribers must pay their bills in full within 21 calendar days of the billing date.

All non-winning chances accumulated by postpaid and prepaid subscribers in earlier draws will remain eligible for the final Mega Draw, giving participants another opportunity to win the apartment.

For more information about the lottery, including terms and conditions, participation rules and prizes, visit the official Azercell website.

Collect more chances for your opportunity to win!