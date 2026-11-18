18 November 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's prospects for a further sovereign credit rating upgrade will depend primarily on improvements in economic governance, institutional development and diversification of the non-oil sector rather than additional reductions in public debt, according to an analytical review by ING Economic & Financial Analysis.

The report notes that Azerbaijan has recently secured investment-grade sovereign credit ratings from two major international rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, reflecting improvements in economic fundamentals, institutional quality and progress in peace negotiations with Armenia.

According to ING analysts, Azerbaijan's public finances already compare favorably with those of many investment-grade economies, suggesting that further improvements in its sovereign rating will increasingly depend on structural reforms rather than fiscal consolidation alone.

The review identifies several priorities for strengthening the country's creditworthiness, including greater predictability in budget management, reduced reliance on transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), improvements in monetary policy transmission, increased transparency and stronger diversification of the non-oil economy.

ING also highlights the potential contribution of continued progress towards sustainable peace with Armenia, noting that further normalization could strengthen Azerbaijan's institutional and geopolitical position.

While analysts expect Azerbaijan to maintain strong fiscal and external financial indicators, they consider an upgrade beyond the current BBB- rating unlikely in the near term.

The report acknowledges improvements in Azerbaijan's performance under the World Bank's Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI), particularly in government effectiveness.

However, ING identifies the rule of law and control of corruption indicators as areas that could continue to constrain further improvements in the country's sovereign credit assessment.

The review emphasizes that Azerbaijan's principal economic challenge is not immediate credit risk but the limited diversification of its economic structure.

According to ING, substantial state financial assets and continued hydrocarbon revenues provide an important buffer against external economic shocks and support overall macroeconomic stability.

Nevertheless, declining or weak oil production dynamics, continued reliance on natural gas revenues despite the expansion of export markets, and relatively subdued private investment activity are expected to constrain the country's medium-term growth potential.

ING estimates that these structural limitations could keep Azerbaijan's economic growth within a range of 2–3% unless investment activity in the non-oil sector accelerates significantly.