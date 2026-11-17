17 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Monday that only a national unity government can "address challenges" before the country, adding it must "include all parties that view the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people."

"In any government that is formed, we will stand together with our Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) partners and establish, through mutually agreed legislation, the status of those engaged in Torah study," Netanyahu wrote on Telegram.

Previously, opposition figures rejected Netanyahu leading a new government, while the leading candidate to replace him as prime minister, Gadi Eisenkot, warned that there would be no more free elections if he remained in power.