Trump unsure if woman linked to Huang was a spy

16 November 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday, before departing for Alaska, that he did not know whether the woman involved with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was a Chinese spy.

Trump said Huang had "learned a lesson," adding that the US was prohibiting him from selling modern chips to China. He explained that Huang wanted to sell chips to Beijing that were "kind of obsolete."

The president also said he "wouldn't mind" seeing Huang reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, adding that national security was not put at risk, and revealing that he had recommended Apple CEO Tim Cook for the position.