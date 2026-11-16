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Monday, November 16, 2026

Azerbaijan's banking assets reach $37.4 billion as Central Bank reviews sector risks [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking assets reach $37.4 billion as Central Bank reviews sector risks [PHOTOS]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed emerging priorities, potential risks and development prospects in the country's banking sector amid continued growth in lending and financial assets.

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