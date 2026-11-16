Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to account for 82% of GDP by 2030, Minister says

16 November 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed the country's annual gross domestic product (GDP) and are approximately 20 times larger than its external public debt, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said.

The Minister made the remarks during a parliamentary plenary session discussing the draft law on Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget in its first reading.

Jabbarov said that the economic achievements recorded under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership in recent years had been directed towards addressing the country's strategic priorities.

These included strengthening national defence capabilities, carrying out large-scale reconstruction and development projects in liberated territories, implementing social support packages and improving public welfare.

"The most important point is that these objectives have been achieved using the country's own resources, without resorting to borrowing," the minister stressed.

Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan's dependence on the oil and gas sector was steadily declining. According to him, economic growth during the first 10 months of this year was entirely driven by the non-oil and gas sector.

The non-oil and gas sector accounted for 71.5% of nominal GDP in 2025, he said.

Economic diversification is also reflected in the structure of state budget revenues. The share of non-oil and gas revenues in total budget receipts increased from 49% in 2021 to more than 55% in the first 10 months of this year.

"More than 63% of the budget's non-oil and gas revenues are generated through taxes collected from the non-oil and gas sector," Jabbarov said.

He added that non-oil and gas revenues of the state budget had increased from 12.9 billion manats in 2021 to a projected 22.2 billion manats in the approved 2026 budget.

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector have grown by more than 13%, while the number of VAT payers has increased 3.5-fold since 2018, the minister noted.

Jabbarov also highlighted the growing contribution of the private sector to employment. The number of employment contracts in the non-oil and gas private sector has more than doubled, while its share of total employment contracts rose from 39% in 2018 to 57%.

"These were precisely the results anticipated when the tax reform package was introduced eight years ago," he said.

Non-oil exports expected to exceed $4.2 billion

Addressing export diversification, the minister said Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports were expected to increase 2.5-fold compared with 2018.

Non-oil and gas merchandise exports are projected to exceed $4.2 billion by the end of this year.

He said Azerbaijani companies' expansion into international markets was helping diversify revenue sources, while the activities of state-owned companies were creating additional revenue opportunities for the state budget.

Jabbarov also emphasized the contribution of industrial zones, which account for more than 23% of Azerbaijan's non-oil industrial exports.

Meanwhile, average annual growth in the non-oil and gas industrial sector is expected to approach 6% over the 2022–2026 period.

The government also plans to expand support mechanisms for entrepreneurs. According to the minister, the state's role in investment projects is evolving, with the government increasingly acting as a risk-sharing partner rather than a direct investor.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of changing the structure of domestic demand and increasing the share of locally manufactured products in public procurement.

Jabbarov described accelerating export-oriented development as a strategic priority, noting that many of the country's priority export sectors are covered by three State Programmes adopted in 2026.

The minister also pointed to significant potential for expanding services exports.

Transport and logistics, financial services, tourism, information technology and data centres were identified as promising areas.

He emphasized that expanding Azerbaijan's international economic relations would be essential for increasing export opportunities.

According to Jabbarov, President Ilham Aliyev's active foreign economic diplomacy represents an important competitive advantage for the country. Azerbaijan has established strategic partnerships with neighbouring states as well as numerous countries with which it does not share a border.

The minister said that priority export markets should be identified in the coming years, alongside efforts to establish free trade or preferential trade arrangements with those countries.

New financing mechanisms and investment incentives

Speaking about long-term financing opportunities, Jabbarov said a legislative framework was being developed for venture capital and crowdfunding mechanisms.

Measures are also underway to establish new regulatory frameworks for capital and crypto-asset markets.

He identified the effective use of part of Azerbaijan's strategic reserves to support long-term financing of the domestic economy as another important priority.

Tax incentives of up to 20 years are also envisaged for innovation projects, startups and technology parks.

Jabbarov highlighted the opportunities offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone, noting that products manufactured there would be eligible for entry into the domestic market without customs duties.

The minister added that the principles of fiscal optimization implemented in recent years had been taken into account when preparing economic growth and budget forecasts.

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector is projected to account for 82% of GDP by 2030.

Jabbarov's remarks outlined the government's economic priorities for the coming years, with a particular focus on expanding international economic ties, increasing exports, strengthening domestic production and developing long-term financing opportunities.