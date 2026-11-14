Tanker catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after reported mine strike
A tanker caught fire and became immobilized after reportedly striking a naval mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.
The information was released by the Iranian Navy.
According to the statement, the incident occurred on November 14 in an area of the strait that had been declared restricted and dangerous.
The Iranian side claimed that the tanker had ignored prior warnings and switched off its tracking and identification systems.
The Iranian Navy has warned that other vessels passing through the area could also face potential dangers.
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