Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico
United States President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if that country did not stop the "huge caravans" of migrants, which he said were "forming" and "beginning their illegal march" towards the US.
"Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - 'Send them to America,' they say - But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED," the American president wrote on Truth Social.
Trump linked the alleged migrant wave preparing to go through Mexico with "the perceived loss by the Republicans in the midterms," and the Democrats' wins in Texas.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!