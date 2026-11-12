Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico

12 November 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if that country did not stop the "huge caravans" of migrants, which he said were "forming" and "beginning their illegal march" towards the US.

"Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - 'Send them to America,' they say - But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED," the American president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump linked the alleged migrant wave preparing to go through Mexico with "the perceived loss by the Republicans in the midterms," and the Democrats' wins in Texas.