Erdoğan thanks Azerbaijan for sharing COP29 experience at Antalya climate summit

11 November 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed appreciation to Azerbaijan for sharing its experience in hosting COP29, highlighting Baku's contribution to the organisation of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

Speaking at the COP31 Leaders' Summit, Erdoğan acknowledged the contributions of Azerbaijan, Australia and Brazil to the preparations for this year's international climate gathering.

"We thank Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his contribution to the unique partnership model developed for COP31, Brazil for sharing their experiences at previous summits, and Azerbaijan for its contribution," the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan's remarks highlighted the importance of cooperation between successive COP host countries in maintaining continuity in international climate negotiations and advancing previously agreed initiatives.

Addressing the broader challenges facing the planet, the Turkish leader warned that excessive consumption of natural resources, biodiversity loss and mounting environmental pressures were threatening humanity's future.

He emphasised that environmental protection represents a shared responsibility extending across cultures, religions and civilisations.

"Ecological sensitivity is one of the common values of all ancient civilizations, deep-rooted cultures and religions. As humanity, we have only one roof over our house, and that is the sky. We have no other sky, no other earth, no seas, oceans or forests," Erdoğan stated.

The Turkish president further warned that humanity was experiencing one of the most serious environmental crises in its history, pointing to global warming, ecological degradation, food insecurity and increasingly destructive climate events.

"We all know very well that a burning forest, a drying river, a polluted sea, a cut down tree causes pain to the entire planet," he added.

Azerbaijan showcases green energy initiatives at COP31

Azerbaijan is participating in COP31, taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, 2026, with a large delegation representing the country's climate and energy priorities.

The Azerbaijani delegation is involved in discussions, bilateral meetings and thematic events aimed at presenting the country's environmental policies and progress in renewable energy development.

Azerbaijan has also established a national pavilion based on the "Dialogue Corridor" concept, reflecting its emphasis on international cooperation and sustainable development.

The pavilion features exhibitions highlighting Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, the development of international green energy corridors and clean energy projects implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Other exhibits focus on the country's first battery-based energy storage system and initiatives aimed at protecting biodiversity in the Caspian Sea.

More than 40 events, including panel discussions, presentations and bilateral meetings, are scheduled to take place at the Azerbaijani pavilion during the conference.

COP31 builds on Baku's climate diplomacy

The Antalya summit is being held under a partnership model that assigns organisational leadership to Türkiye and responsibility for leading the negotiations to Australia.

The COP31 Presidency has identified dialogue, consensus and action as its three guiding principles.

Among the conference's priorities is the "Antalya AI Commitment", which addresses the role of artificial intelligence in advancing climate-related objectives.

Other areas of focus include zero-waste policies, protection of marine ecosystems, food security, climate-resilient urban development, green industrialisation, youth engagement and the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

For Azerbaijan, participation in COP31 provides an opportunity to build on the experience gained from hosting COP29 in Baku in November 2024.