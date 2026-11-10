BIAF 2025 concludes in Baku with spectacular symphony concert [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The second season of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF) has concluded with a spectacular concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev, bringing together world classical music, the Russian performing tradition and Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage.

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by internationally acclaimed violinist Maxim Vengerov, who appeared alongside Russian pianist Evgenia Startseva. In the second half of the concert, they were joined by the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The programme offered a musical journey across different eras, styles and cultural traditions.

The first half featured César Franck's Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano, followed by ten preludes from Dmitri Shostakovich's 24 Preludes, Op. 34, arranged for violin and piano by Dmitri Tsyganov. Vengerov and Startseva delivered performances that highlighted the emotional depth and expressive qualities of the chamber repertoire.

The second half brought a symphonic dimension to the evening with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's celebrated suite Scheherazade, Op. 35. Vengerov performed the solo violin part, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under Ibrahimov's direction. The programme concluded with Fikret Amirov's Azerbaijani Capriccio, adding a distinctive national character to the festival finale.

The choice of Scheherazade carried particular symbolic significance. The festival concluded at the same Philharmonic Hall and with the same composition that had marked its musical beginning. In Baku, a city historically connecting East and West, Rimsky-Korsakov's musical interpretation of the Orient acquired an additional cultural dimension.

Before the concert, internationally renowned violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky, who was born in Baku, shared his impressions of Maxim Vengerov, whom he has known since the violinist's childhood.

Sitkovetsky recalled first recognising Vengerov's exceptional talent when he was just 13 years old. He later worked with him when Vengerov was 16, and their professional paths crossed repeatedly through international musical projects.

Commenting on the festival's closing concert, Sitkovetsky said the programme had been carefully selected to reflect both the performers' outstanding artistic abilities and the overall concept of BIAF. He also emphasised the importance of working with Fuad Ibrahimov and bringing Vengerov together with Azerbaijan's State Symphony Orchestra.

He noted that BIAF stands out among traditional music festivals because of its multidisciplinary approach, combining theatre, ballet, cinema, symphonic and chamber music, as well as international artistic collaborations.

Sitkovetsky also stressed the importance of continued support for classical music, orchestras and professional musicians, noting that the development of academic arts requires attention from both public institutions and private sponsors.

Anthony Burr, BIAF's international public relations specialist, also shared his impressions of the festival, describing his experience in Baku as particularly rewarding.

He praised the professionalism of the organising team, the quality of the invited performers and the warm reception from local audiences.

Describing Baku as a city rich in music, culture and history, where East meets West and Europe meets Asia, Burr highlighted the festival's growing international ambitions.

He explained that expanding BIAF's international presence and attracting more foreign participants had been among the organisers' key objectives this season. The festival has already received positive media coverage in the United States, the United Kingdom and several European countries.

Burr expressed confidence that BIAF could significantly expand its programme and international audience in the coming years, identifying the potential to develop into a major international arts festival comparable in ambition to established events such as Switzerland's Verbier Festival.

For chief conductor Fuad Ibrahimov, the closing concert carried additional emotional significance as it took place on November 8, Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

He welcomed the coincidence of the festival finale with this important national date, describing the concert programme as particularly engaging. He also highlighted the inclusion of Fikret Amirov's Azerbaijani Capriccio, which brought a strong national dimension to the evening.

Ibrahimov described the second season of BIAF as diverse, engaging and artistically rich. He noted that festivals of this kind introduce audiences to new works and performers while bringing people closer together, strengthening cultural relations between countries and creating opportunities for international artistic cooperation.

The second season of the Baku International Arts Festival was organised with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The programme featured more than 20 events across different artistic disciplines, including concerts, theatre and ballet productions, film screenings, creative discussions and masterclasses.

Artists and participants from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Monaco, Russia, the United States, France and other countries took part in the festival.

Particular emphasis was placed on collaborative projects bringing international performers together with Azerbaijani musicians, artistic groups and educational institutions.

The closing concert featuring Maxim Vengerov, Evgenia Startseva and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was more than the conclusion of a festival programme. It represented the central vision of BIAF: encouraging cultural dialogue, preserving artistic traditions and creating new opportunities for international creative exchange.

Through its diverse programme and international collaborations, BIAF continues to strengthen Baku's profile as a meeting point for artists, musicians and audiences from around the world.