10 November 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Armenia will not be expelled from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), despite Yerevan having submitted no formal applications to withdraw from either bloc.

Lavrov argued that an attempt by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a referendum only after submitting an application to join the European Union would not constitute a genuine expression of the Armenian people's will, as they would simply be presented with a fait accompli.

Earlier, the Russian foreign minister noted that Armenia would retain its right to collective security if the CSTO summit adopted a decision in response to Yerevan's failure to fulfil its obligations to the organisation.

On November 5, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country was no longer interested in CSTO membership.

Armenia had previously announced that it was "freezing" its participation in the CSTO. In December 2024, Pashinyan said that the country’s relations with the organization had passed the point of no return.

The distinction means that the country remains a member of the organisation while declining to participate in its work.