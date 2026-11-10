Netanyahu pushes for military escalation as Trump faces calls for diplomacy

10 November 2026 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling US President Donald Trump every day, urging him to resume military operations against Iran.

The Financial Times reported this, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to one source, both inside and outside the White House, those opposed to reigniting the conflict are urging Trump to prioritise negotiations with Tehran. Regional leaders are also encouraging the US president to avoid further escalation and pursue a diplomatic solution.

It was also noted that Netanyahu had been regularly calling Trump to press for the continuation of military operations.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Image: Evan Vucci / Reuters