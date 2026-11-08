Iran's Hormuz proposal remains valid, Araghchi says
Iran's two-day proposal to the United States concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.
In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi noted that Washington would see the consequences if it agreed to Tehran's demands, including a halt to hostilities on all fronts.
"American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own. Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell," the minister wrote.
On November 1, Araghchi said consultations with mediators were continuing over a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but no final agreement had been reached.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!