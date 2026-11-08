President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

8 November 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan on November 8.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, were seen off by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.