Zelensky: Ukraine working to restore energy supplies

7 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his country is working on restoring its energy supplies following the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"I held a coordination call on the efforts in our region to address the aftermath of Russian strikes and restore energy supplies. The situation is worst in Kyiv – people and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages, and the challenges are extremely serious ... The Ukrainian government is providing additional resources and taking measures that can help," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, adding that Kyiv also has deals with Germany and Spain for the supply of generators, cables, and other equipment.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the government launched a program for additional monthly payments for all workers involved in restoration efforts, and that the Ukrainian military will be brought in to restore the power grid and the energy facilities.