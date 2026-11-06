Azerbaijani athletes target medals at Super Sprint Regatta in Georgia

6 November 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan will be represented by two athletes at the International Super Sprint Regatta in kayaking and canoeing, scheduled to take place in Batumi, Georgia, on November 7.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation will send two competitors to the international event, with both athletes aiming to secure podium finishes in their respective disciplines.

Huseyn Samadli will represent Azerbaijan in canoeing, while Amil Ramazanov will compete in kayaking. Both athletes will take part in the single-boat super sprint events, racing over a distance of 100 metres in accordance with the competition's official format.

The regatta is expected to provide an opportunity for the Azerbaijani competitors to test their speed, technique and competitive form against international opponents. The super sprint format places particular emphasis on explosive acceleration, strength and precision, making every second crucial in the race for the medals.

For Samadli and Ramazanov, the Batumi competition will be an important opportunity to showcase their abilities and represent Azerbaijan on the international stage.

The participation of the two athletes also highlights the country's continued involvement in international kayaking and canoeing competitions, as Azerbaijani water sports athletes seek to achieve stronger results and gain valuable competitive experience.

All eyes will be on the two Azerbaijani representatives as they prepare to challenge for medals in the 100-metre events on November 7.