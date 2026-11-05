Reconstruction investments in Karabakh and East Zangezur to reach $22.82 billion by 2030

5 November 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's total state investment in restoring and reconstructing Karabakh and East Zangezur is projected to reach $22.82 billion by 2030, covering infrastructure development, residential construction, and economic revitalisation across the liberated territories.

According to the investment estimates, a substantial share of the planned financing has already been allocated, while additional budgetary resources are expected to support reconstruction activities over the coming years.

Between 2020 and 2025, the state budget allocated approximately $12.94 billion under the first State Program on the Great Return, which focuses on rebuilding settlements, restoring essential infrastructure, and facilitating the return of displaced residents.

For 2026, an additional $2.06 billion has been earmarked to continue reconstruction and development projects in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The combined allocations for 2020–2026 therefore amount to approximately $15 billion.

Looking ahead, forecasts indicate that a further $7.82 billion will be required between 2027 and 2030 to finance the remaining restoration and reconstruction activities.

The investment program covers the construction and rehabilitation of residential settlements, the development of road and transport networks, the expansion of energy infrastructure and the establishment of social facilities.

It also includes measures aimed at restoring economic activity, creating conditions for business development and supporting the long-term resettlement of the population.

The projected $22.82 billion represents an initial estimate of total state investment for the 2020–2030 period, incorporating both funds allocated in previous years and anticipated financing requirements for future projects.