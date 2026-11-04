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Wednesday, November 4, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video highlighting AIREX 2026 exhibition [VIDEO]

4 November 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video highlighting AIREX 2026 exhibition [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A video highlighting AIREX 2026, the 1st Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition, has been shared on the social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

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