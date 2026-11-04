Azerbaijan, Belarus sign agreement on emergency response cooperation [PHOTOS]

4 November 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with a Belarusian delegation led by the Minister of Emergency Situations, Major-General of the Internal Service Vadim Sinyavski, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 21st Men’s and 12th Women’s World Fire and Rescue Sports Championships in Baku.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, Heydarov thanked the guests for taking part in the world championships and highlighted the importance of hosting such a prestigious international sporting event in Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that the competition would strengthen professional ties among rescuers from member countries of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers and promote the development of fire and rescue sports.

Noting the consistently expanding high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Heydarov said that the emergency management agencies of the two countries had established a long-standing and effective cooperation framework. He emphasized the importance of regular contacts and exchanges of experience in preventing emergencies and dealing with their consequences.

The Azerbaijani minister expressed confidence that Sinyavski’s visit and the signing of a regulation on cooperation and information exchange between the two countries' emergency ministries would contribute significantly to expanding the exchange of operational information and expertise in emergency response.

For his part, Sinyavski praised the high standard of organization of the World Fire and Rescue Sports Championships in Baku.

He also highlighted the mutual benefits of cooperation between the relevant emergency management agencies of Azerbaijan and Belarus amid the rapid development of bilateral ties. The minister pointed out that visits at various levels, meetings and signed agreements had made a significant contribution to strengthening relations. Sinyavski expressed confidence that the talks held during the current visit and the newly signed document would pave the way for further expanding cooperation between the two ministries.

The meeting also featured an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

Following the talks, the two ministers signed a regulation on cooperation and information exchange between the Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Republican Center for Emergency Management and Response of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus.

Later, Sinyavski presented Heydarov with the "For Promoting Life Safety" badge in recognition of his significant contribution to improving the protection of the population and territories against natural and man-made emergencies, as well as strengthening cooperation with Belarus’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.