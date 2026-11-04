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Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Azerbaijan forecasts 5.3% inflation as 2027 budget assumes $65 oil

4 November 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan forecasts 5.3% inflation as 2027 budget assumes $65 oil
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan expects average annual inflation to reach 5.3% in 2027. The budget projections set the average annual price of crude oil at $65 per barrel for next year, as an Azerbaijani official noted.

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