Azerbaijan-Greece trade rises to $715.7 million, up more than 50% since 2024

3 November 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Greece exceeded $715.7 million in January–September 2026, marking an 8.7% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025, according to the State Customs Committee.

Greece accounted for 1.92% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the reporting period.

The latest figures indicate continued growth in bilateral trade over the past three years.

In January–September 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Greece amounted to $658.6 million, representing an increase of 38.6% compared with the same period of 2024.

In the first nine months of 2024, bilateral trade stood at $475.27 million, according to figures published by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Greece. Of this amount, Azerbaijani exports accounted for $429.57 million, while imports from Greece totalled $45.70 million.

Consequently, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Greece increased by approximately $240.4 million, or 50.6%, between the first nine months of 2024 and the corresponding period of 2026.

The three-year figures show a continued expansion in bilateral trade, although the annual growth rate moderated from 38.6% in 2025 to 8.7% in 2026.

Energy products remain an important component of trade relations between the two countries, with Azerbaijani natural gas and crude oil among the main commodities exported to Greece.

For the full year of 2025, Azerbaijan-Greece trade turnover exceeded $872.8 million, an increase of 27.6% compared with 2024, according to the State Customs Committee.