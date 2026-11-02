More than 4,000 explosive devices neutralized in liberated territories

2 November 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on mine clearance operations carried out in October by organizations involved in demining activities in the liberated territories.

According to ANAMA, a total of 799 anti-personnel mines, 180 anti-tank mines and 3,070 other unexploded ordnance items were detected and neutralized.

The operations covered the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

A total of 4,898.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.