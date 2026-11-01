RSF drone strikes set oil facilities ablaze in eastern Sudan

1 November 2026 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Drones belonging to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have attacked an oil pumping station and an energy infrastructure facility in the city of Haya, in the eastern Red Sea State.

The Sudan Tribune reported the incident, citing local sources.

According to the information, both facilities caught fire following the attacks on October 31. The strike on the oil pumping station ignited several crude oil storage tanks. Oil from South Sudan is transported through a pipeline running via Haya to the Bashayer export terminal on Sudan's Red Sea coast.

In a separate attack, a drone struck a transformer substation in Haya that was nearing completion. The facility was intended to improve electricity supplies to Port Sudan.

This marks the second attack on the city's energy infrastructure in the past three days.